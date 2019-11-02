New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on November 4, Monday, as ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra sees no end.

Reports claimed that the two veteran leaders might talk about the possibility to support Sena in Maharashtra, in a bid to oust the BJP from the power in the state.

The meeting between Pawar and Gandhi comes days after Sanjay Raut, top Sena leader visited the NCP supremo at his residence. Yesterday as well, reports of talks between Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar had emerged, triggering speculations among the political circles.

However, Pawar put all speculations to rest, after he claimed that he hasn’t spoken with Thackeray on the political developments in Maharashtra.

Notably, the Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads over the division of power ever since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. While the Sena has been demanding the CM’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios ‘as decided prior to the elections’, the BJP claimed that no such deal was made before the polls.

Following the deadlock, top NCP leader Nawab Malik had yesterday asserted that his party will make the bid for power if ruling BJP failed to pass the floor test.

“The BJP has emerged as the single largest party. It should stake claim for government formation and prove its majority. If it fails to prove its majority, then NCP will make the bid for power,” NCP national spokesperson Malik had said.