New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that he won’t go to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. The announcement by the NCP chief came after reports emerged that the agency had sent an e-mail to him stating that was not required to come today and that they would intimate him, when he is required.

Earlier, after being named by the ED as an accused in the alleged Rs 25,000-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, he said that he would go to the ED office himself and that ‘Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi.’

Speaking to the media outside his residence, Pawar said, “I will not visit the Enforcement Directorate office for now.” He added, “Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint CP meet me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control.”

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: Mumbai Commissioner of Police and Joint CP meet me today and requested me not to go so that the law and order situation remains under control. https://t.co/431crZ0sen — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

He further said that he has nothing to be afraid of and accused the ED of trying to malign his image. He also said that all this was being done keeping the Maharashtra Assembly elections which will be held on October 21.

Earlier, top Mumbai Police officials including Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Barve visited Pawar at his residence urging him to drop his plan to go to the ED office in view of Section 144 being imposed in south Mumbai keeping in mind his visit to the agency’s office.

He also received support from Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While the former said that people have full faith in Pawar and do not believe in charges against him, the latter tweeted, “Sharad Pawar Jj is the latest opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism.”