Sharad Pawar’s health update: Arrives at cancer hospital for check-up, may be discharged tomorrow

The 85-year-old NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, was taken to the cancer hospital for a routine checkup on Friday night.

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NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Backs Maharashtra Bandh To Stage Protest Against Badlapur Incident (Photo Credit: ANI)

A major update has emerged regarding the health of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar. 85-year-old Sharad Pawar, admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, was taken to the cancer hospital for a routine checkup on Friday night. After the checkup was completed, he returned to Breach Candy Hospital. According to party sources, Pawar’s health is improving and he may be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, November 29. This is a relief for his supporters. However, doctors continue to monitor his health. Pawar was admitted to the hospital two days ago after complaining of dehydration.

Sharad Pawar was taken to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India in Mazgaon. Sources stated that this was not an emergency checkup. Pawar, who has already overcome cancer, visits the institute for routine checkups every six months. He arrived at the hospital in his car on Friday night and returned to Breach Candy after the checkup. Meanwhile, industrialist Gautam Adani also visited him at the hospital on Saturday morning. This is Pawar’s third hospitalization this month. Consequently, his health has been a topic of constant discussion in political and social circles.

Cancer related tests are done every six months

According to party sources, Sharad Pawar has defeated cancer and therefore undergoes regular checkups. On Friday night, he was taken to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India in Mazgaon for a routine checkup. Sources said Pawar arrived at the institute in his car. After the checkup, he was brought back to Breach Candy Hospital. This checkup is not necessarily linked to his current illness; it was part of his regular medical follow-up.

Had complained of dehydration

85-year-old Sharad Pawar complained of dehydration two days ago. He was subsequently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors are monitoring his condition. Party sources say his condition is improving. Based on this, a discharge from the hospital is expected on Sunday. However, the final decision on discharge will be based on medical evaluation and his health condition.

Gautam Adani visited him at the hospital

On Saturday morning, industrialist Gautam Adani also visited Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital. Details of their meeting have also been released. However, no details have been provided about the issues discussed during the meeting. Currently, the most important update regarding Pawar’s health is that his routine check-up has been completed and he may be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Pawar hospitalised for third time this month

The month of November has been challenging for Sharad Pawar’s health. This is his third hospitalization this month. He was previously admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on November 2. After treatment there, he was discharged on November 4. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai the same day and was discharged on November 7. Now, after complaining of dehydration, he is once again hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital.