‘Distinguished MP and Minister’: PM Modi Pays Teary Tribute to Sharad Yadav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his condolences on the death of Sharad Yadav, former Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who died at the age of 75 on Thursday.
Sharad Yadav Dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his condolences on the death of Sharad Yadav, former Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who died at the age of 75 on Thursday.
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI PAINED BY DEATH OF SHARAD YADAV:
Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023
His daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav confirmed the news of his demise on Twitter. One of the prominent faces of the JP Movement, Sharad Yadav was fine till the afternoon but later faced some issues after which he was taken to Fortis hospital in Gurugram.
BIHAR DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER SPEECHLESS AFTER DEATH OF SHARAD YADAV:
मंडल मसीहा, राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता, महान समाजवादी नेता मेरे अभिभावक आदरणीय शरद यादव जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। कुछ कह पाने में असमर्थ हूँ।
माता जी और भाई शांतनु से वार्ता हुई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में संपूर्ण समाजवादी परिवार परिजनों के साथ है।
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2023
CONGRESS PRESIDENT MALLIKARJUN KHARGE SHARES CONDOLENCES ON DEMISE OF SHARAD YADAV:
देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।
एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।
उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ।
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023
MINISTER OF LAW, KIREN RIJIJU EXPRESSES GRIEF ON DEATH OF SHARAD YADAV:
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री शरद यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान और परिवार के सदस्यों को दुख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति 🙏#SharadYadav pic.twitter.com/tznyrvlU5R
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 12, 2023
The 75-year-old leader was unwell for a long time and was admitted to the Fortis hospital in Gurgaon. A three-time member of Rajya Sabha, Sharad Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times.
