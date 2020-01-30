New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who has been slapped with sedition charges by the Delhi Police for his controversial speech, on Thursday admitted to the cops that his viral video is genuine. There were claims in the media that the viral clip was doctored.

He further said that the remark about “separating the Northeast from India” was made by him in the “heat of the moment”, a report by India Today said. However, he claimed that the viral video doesn’t contain his full speech, the report added.

News agency ANI said quoting Delhi Police sources that interrogation has revealed: “Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalised and believes that India should be an Islamic state”. He has also admitted that no tampering has been done with the videos of his different speeches.

In the viral speech, Sharjeel had remarked that all the anger of the Muslim community should be used to do something ‘productive,’ which, he said, meant cutting of Assam from the rest of the country by five lakh Muslims taking over the 22-km Long Chicken’s Neck, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, which connects the northeast with mainland India.

He had said that blocking the stretch was the only way to make the government listen to their demand to revoke the CAA-NRC-NPR combine, adding that the stretch should be blocked in such a way that even the Army is unable to reach Assam.

Notably, he was also one of the organisers of the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests in the national capital but went his separate way earlier this month. The protesters too have distanced themselves from his statement.