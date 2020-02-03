New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the police remand of Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a sedition case a few days ago, for 3 more days. His custody was supposed to end today.

Imam has been brought to the residence of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak at Saket Court premises.

He was arrested in Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28, days after his controversial video went viral.

In the viral speech, Sharjeel had remarked that all the anger of the Muslim community should be used to do something ‘productive,’ which, he said, meant cutting of Assam from the rest of the country by five lakh Muslims taking over the 22-km Long Chicken’s Neck, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, which connects the northeast with mainland India.

He had said that blocking the stretch was the only way to make the government listen to their demand to revoke the CAA-NRC-NPR combine, adding that the stretch should be blocked in such a way that even the Army is unable to reach Assam.

After the arrest of Sharjeel Imam, he is known to have admitted to the cops that his viral video is genuine, news agency ANI had reported.

The news agency had said– quoting Delhi Police sources– that interrogation has revealed that “Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalised and believes that India should be an Islamic state”. He has also admitted that no tampering has been done with the videos of his different speeches.