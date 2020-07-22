New Delhi: Former JNU scholar and an accused in the conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, Sharjeel Imam, has tested positive for COVID-19, a member of Imam’s legal team informed news agency IANS. “I am unwell, weak and also feeling shortness of breath and weakness; I would like to bring it to the attention of the authorities to shift me and other inmates to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital so that we would be provided with proper medical and health facilities,” Imam told his legal team. Also Read - Delhi HC to Hear on July 6 Pleas Relating to Jamia Violence During CAA Protests

Notably, Imam is currently lodged in a jail in Guwahati in connection with a case relating to an alleged inflammatory speech given by him during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He has alleged that Guwahati Central Jail is overcrowded and social distancing norms are also not being complied with. Also Read - Here's What Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Thinks on Kashmir, NRC And CAA

Imam’s legal team alleged that the authorities had earlier decided that inmates will be treated inside the jail premises and therefore, a makeshift hospital was set up. “But medical facilities are not being provided and there has been no medicine or oxygen,” the lawyer said. Also Read - Delhi Riots: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Missing From Chargesheet Again Despite Witnesses

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging a trial court’s order granting more time to complete the probe against him and also seeking default bail in a case pertaining to giving an inflammatory speech during the anti-CAA protests.