Sharp increase in vehicular emissions warrant urgent intervention, says Supreme Court on pollution in Delhi-NCR

During the hearing, the Centre had informed the bench that restrictions on the entry of vehicles below BS-VI standards were being implemented, while PUC certificates were being linked to the location where vehicle checks were conducted.

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Delhi chokes again as severe pollution grips capital, AQI crosses 400 in several areas; Jahangirpuri, Alipur among worst-hit (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: The sharp increase in vehicular emissions warrant urgent intervention, the Supreme Court has said while directing the governments of Delhi and three neighbouring states to apprise it about the steps taken to prevent the entry and operation of over-age vehicles within the National Capital Region.

The apex court directed the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police to file detailed responses indicating any further short-term and long-term measures proposed or contemplated to mitigate vehicular emissions and reduce their contribution to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

It also directed them to file responses on measures presently in place to identify, monitor and regulate vehicles that do not conform to the prescribed emission standards, including the enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification requirements.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked these authorities to apprise it about the existing regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms governing the entry and plying of commercial and non-commercial vehicles within Delhi and the NCR, particularly those originating from neighbouring states.

The top court passed the order on November 6 while hearing a suo motu case on curbing air pollution in the NCR.

The bench noted that data presented before it indicated a substantial decline in incidents of stubble burning across Delhi and the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

“While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions,” it said.

The top court said it must be borne in mind that Delhi and NCR, by virtue of their geographical and economic interconnectedness, bear the cumulative burden of vehicular traffic originating not merely within their own boundaries but also from neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

“The situation is further compounded by the substantial volume of both commercial and non-commercial vehicles entering and plying within the city from different parts of the region, thereby adding to the existing vehicular emission load,” it said.

“There can be little doubt that the issue warrants urgent and immediate intervention,” the bench said.

It asked these authorities to apprise it about the steps taken to prevent the entry and operation of overage, end-of-life or otherwise non-compliant vehicles within the NCR.

The bench also sought response on enforcement measures undertaken against violations, including the number of vehicles inspected, challaned, denied entry or otherwise proceeded against during the relevant period.

It sought responses on coordination mechanisms between the authorities of Delhi and neighbouring states for regulating inter-state vehicular movement and ensuring compliance with applicable emission norms.

“The respective authorities shall also indicate the specific measures proposed to strengthen the existing enforcement mechanisms, together with a time-bound roadmap for their implementation,” the bench said.

It asked the states to place on record their submissions within two weeks on steps taken by them, their responses to the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the amicus curiae, and any action that they independently propose to take moving forward.

The bench directed the apex court registry to list the suo motu case related to vehicular emissions and pollution in Delhi-NCR on November 23.

It said that suo motu cases related to conservation and enhancement of green cover, and pollution by construction activities, power plants, and other industries would be listed for hearing on November 30 and November 26 respectively.

The bench said suo motu case concerning solid waste management and burning of crop residue and firecrackers would be listed on November 25.

While hearing the matter on November 6, the bench had expressed serious concern over the recurring air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR and termed vehicular emissions a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality.

It had also expressed concern over “bumper-to-bumper” traffic in Delhi-NCR. The top court had highlighted the large number of vehicles plying on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)