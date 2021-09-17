New Delhi: After outrage over the ‘donkey remark’, Telangana Congress chief and MP Revanth Reddy has apologised to Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor on Thursday evening accepted the apology and tweeted after getting a phone call from Reddy, “I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telangana & across the country.”Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Sings Kishore Kumar's 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' at Event, Netizens Call Him Multi-Talented | Watch

Reddy also tweeted his apology: "I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party."

The matter, however, was not resolved so easily after Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha raised the issue and the matter escalated in the party. A media report quoted party Reddy making a derogatory reference to senior leader Shashi Tharoor.

Reddy later withdrew the remark after Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore intervened. Reddy was appointed state president recently after Uttam Reddy quit due to defeat in state polls.

The war of words broke after Tharoor’s recent visit to Hyderabad and Reddy commented on him and said he should be expelled.

Manish Tewari said, “Dear Mr @revanth_anumula, Dr @ShashiTharoor is a valued colleague of yours & mine It would have been better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words.”