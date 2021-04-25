New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had tested positive for coronavirus last week, was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, sources said. Also Read - Karnataka Announces New Limit For Funeral Gathering Amid Growing COVID Cases | Check Details

They said the 65-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar. He is stable and doing fine, they said.

Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, reported on April 21 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.