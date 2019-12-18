New Delhi: Distinguished author, politician and diplomat Shashi Tharoor was on Wednesday named among 23 writers for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 for his book ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’. The announcement in the regard was made on Wednesday and Tharoor will be bestowed with the honour in the creative non-fiction in English category.

A smart weaver of words, Shashi Tharoor has many books to his credit. Those books include ‘Why I Am A Hindu’, ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’ and ‘Inglorious Empire’.

Apart from Tharoor, playwright Nand Kishore Acharya will also be honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 for his book of Hindi poetry ‘Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko’.

“The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 23 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi,” K Sreenivasarao, Secretary of the Akademi, said in a statement to news agencies.

Among the 23, who have been selected the prestigious honour, seven are poets who will be given the award. They include Phukan Ch. Basumatary (Bodo), Niba A Khandekar (Konkani), Kumar Manish Arvind (Maithili), V Madhusoodanan Nair (Malayalam), Anuradha Patil (Marathi), and Penna Madhusudan (Sanskrit).

Joysree Goswami Mahanta (Assamese), L Birmangol Singh (Manipuri), Cho Dharman (Tamil) and Bandi Narayan Swami (Telugu) are also among the people who will be receiving the honour.

Apart from poets, six authors have also been chosen for the honour in short story category. They include Abdul Ahad Hajini (Kashmiri), Tarun Kanti Mishra (Odia), Kripal Kazak (Punjabi), Ramswaroop Kisan (Rajasthani), Kali Charan Hembram (Santali), and Ishwar Moorjani (Sindhi).

The honour in the essay category will go to Chinmoy Guha (Bengali), Om Sharma Jandriari (Dogri), and Ratilal Borisagar (Gujarati).

The award-receiving ceremony will be held in the national capital on February 25 where the winners will receive an engraved copper plate and Rs 1 lakh cash prize.

