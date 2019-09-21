New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday came down heavily on Pakistan and said the country is ‘least qualified’ to criticise India on the issue of Kashmir, keeping in view of its own record in the PoK.

“I will continue to attack the government of India on domestic issues, but when it comes to the international position, I feel Pakistan is the ‘least qualified’ country to criticise India on Kashmir issue. Look at what they have done to PoK (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir),” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Addressing a gathering at the Pune International Literary Festival, the Congress leader said there are differences in the political parties inside the country, but it doesn’t matter when it comes to India’s foreign policy.

“I would like to send an implicit message outside. We may have differences within our country but when it comes to India’s interest, it is not BJP’s foreign policy nor is it Congress” foreign policy. It is the Indian foreign policy,” Tharoor added.

He asserted that as an elected MP and citizen of the country, he has the right to criticise the Central government on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir for the treatment meted out to the people and elected representatives of the valley state.

Since the time Article 370 has been revoked, Pakistan has been trying its best to attract international attention on Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier this month slammed India on Kashmir issue at the UNHRC and demanded a UN probe into India’s actions in Kashmir. But India, however, categorically rejected Pakistan’s claims and said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter.

Ever since Article 370 has been abrogated, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relationship, halted diplomatic trade and suspended Thar and Samjhauta Express along with banning Indian films in Pakistani theatres.