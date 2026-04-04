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Shashi Tharoors convoy stopped, staff attacked in Keralas Malappuram

Shashi Tharoor’s convoy stopped, staff attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's convoy was attacked in Kerala on Friday by a group of men. His driver and security personnel sustained minor injuries during the attack

Shashi Tharoor's convoy attacked

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s convoy was allegedly stopped while a member of his security team was allegedly attacked in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Friday. The convoy was stopped near the Thiruvalli Chellithodu bridge while the Congress MP was travelling to an election campaign event in Wandoor.

According to Tharoor’s team, they were travelling in two vehicles when about eight men stopped the convoy, stopping his vehicle from moving forward. In an effort to clarify the air, a member of his team tried to interfere, resulting in being attacked by the men.

A non-bailable case has been registered, and two people have been taken into custody, while two vehicles have been seized.

Tharoor confirms his safety

Tharoor confirmed the incident took place in a post on X on Saturday. He further stated that the incident did not deter him and that the convoy went ahead and completed two more events after the incident.

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He wrote, “Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well, and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers.”

Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 4, 2026

“We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected,” he added.

Kerala elections

Tharoor was present in the district to campaign for the upcoming elections in the state. Kerala will head to the polls in a single phase on April 9. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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