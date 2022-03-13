New Delhi: As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday met to deliberate on the party’s debacle in just-concluded Assembly elections, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor posted data of the number of MLAs political parties and pointed out that the grand old party of India still have the largest number of MLAs in the Opposition camp.Also Read - Crucial CWC Meet Today to Discuss Poll Debacle, Congress Denies Gandhis Resigning | Key Points

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor, who is also a G-23 leader, posted the statics depicting the number of MLA per party in the country, and said: "This is why remains by far the most credible of the national opposition parties. It's also why it's worth reforming & reviving."

This is why @incindia remains by far the most credible of the national opposition parties. It’s also why it’s worth reforming & reviving. pic.twitter.com/cayCaCHjvd — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 13, 2022

According to the list shared by the Thiruvananthpuram MP, the Congress has over 750 legislators, second only to BJP which has over 1,400 MLAs across states.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the party’s debacle and drubbing in the just-concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the Congress leader has said that Indian voter has always been capable of throwing up surprises and the BJP will also get to know about it one day, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. “But right now they have given the BJP what it wanted,” he said.