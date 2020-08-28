New Delhi: Kerala Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday mocked his colleague and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and called him a ‘guest artist’ in the grand old party. Tharoor was among the ‘group of 23’ leaders who wrote to chief whip Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul within the Congress. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: 'Listen to Students' Voices And Act Upon Their Wishes', Sonia Gandhi's Advice to Centre

"Shashi Tharoor is certainly not a politician. He came to the Congress party as a guest artist. He is still continuing in the party like a guest artist," said Suresh, who also represents Mavelikara constituency in the Lok Sabha.

"He (Tharoor) has not learned to conduct party or parliamentary activities within the party framework. That's why he jumps into action before thinking," the former union minister said.

“He may be a global citizen. He may be an intelligent and wise man. But it’s clear from each of his actions that he’s politically immature… It’s not right for him to take a different stand thinking he’s a global citizen.

“Ultimately, he should follow the party (policies and programmes),” slammed Suresh, referring to Tharoor’s statement.

The statement comes a day after Tharoor said that it is the duty of all to work together in the interest of the Congress once the party chief has stated that the matter is “behind us”.

Notably, Tharoor and 22 other Congress leaders had sent a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking an “institutional” mechanism for top to bottom reform of the party’s leadership. Subsequently, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met for a stormy session and decided that Gandhi will continue for six more months, after which her chair would be replaced by a new chief.

“I’ve been silent for 4 days on recent events in @INCIndia because once the Congress President says the issue is behind us, it is the duty of all of us to work together constructively in the interests of the Party,” Tharoor tweeted on Thursday.

“I urge all my colleagues to uphold this principle & end the debate,” he asserted.

The signatories included former chief ministers of five states, sitting MPs and several former Union Ministers including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, MP Vivek Tankha and others.