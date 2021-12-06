New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday stepped down as the host of a talk show on Sansad TV in protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha.Also Read - Indian Railways Not For Sale, Will Not Privatise it, Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Big Announcement

In a statement, Shashi Tharoor said he will not be hosting the talk show 'To The Point' of Sansad TV in protest against the "prolonged suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, expelled in an arbitrary manner for actions committed during a previous session".

Tharoor said he took the step as he was "concerned" that his continued involvement in hosting a show on Sansad TV would be seen as making him "complicit in the undemocratic mannner in which Parliamentary institutions are being run".

He said,”Sadly, Sansad TV itself has been accused of being part of the problem as adverse comments have been made by many on its habit of having cameras focus on the members of the Treasury benches while ignoring the Opposition. A Parliamentary TV channel must by definition reflect the diversity of Parliament and not whitewash the reality of Parliment’s current functioning”.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had also quit as the anchor of Sansad TV’s show ‘Meri Kahaani’.

Sansad TV, which was set up by merging Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in September.