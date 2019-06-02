Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the three-language formula needs a better implementation and we do not need to abandon the idea itself.

“The solution is not to abandon the three-language formula but to implement it in a better manner,” said Tharoor on the new draft policy of National Education.

Tharoor said that the three-language formula goes back to mid-1960s but it was never properly implemented. “Most of us in the South learn Hindi as a second language but nobody in the North is learning Malayalam or Tamil,” he said.

In the draft National Education Policy 2019, the three-language formula recommends inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in non-Hindi speaking states, while Hindi speaking states should include English and one Indian language from other parts of the country.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin had warned the BJP government on Saturday that such ‘greedy’ things will cause ‘disaster’ and the Centre should not even think about implementing the three-language policy.

The controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu over the new Draft Education Policy of the Centre that has recommended a three language formula after the political parties opposed the “imposition” of Hindi in the state.

“The BJP government should not even think about the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, having a two-language policy is like honeycomb and BJP is trying to throw a stone at it by inflicting a three-language policy again. BJP should not even think about it in their dreams. Such greedy and wrong thing will cause disaster,” Stalin said.

Stalin’s comment came in the wake of the draft education policy prepared by the Kasturirangan Committee which spoke about the continuation of the three-language formula in the schools.

(With ANI Inputs)