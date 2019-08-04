New Delhi: Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor today raised the issue of leadership in the Party and suggested internal elections for the senior leadership position.

“The urgent appointment of an interim President followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility of the Congress nationwide,” said Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor said that the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) leaders have urged the senior leadership of the Congress and particularly Congress Working Committee (CWC) to urgently follow the wishes of the Congress President.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor: The urgent appointment of an interim President followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility of the Congress nationwide. https://t.co/Dwb3Xz5HOu — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after relinquishing the post, had said that the party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay and CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest to make the decision.

In an open letter, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he had suggested his colleagues in the CWC to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new president.

“The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I’m nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide,” he had said.

Earlier, Tharoor had raised his concerns saying that the Congress party was going through a “lack of clarity” over leadership following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.

“It is certainly quite true that the lack of clarity at the top of the party is likely to be hurting the Congress workers and sympathizers, many of whom miss the fact of having a party leader to look to for key decisions, authority and even inspiration and energy, to rally together and move forward,” he had said.