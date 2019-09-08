New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that majority appeasement won’t work in the Hindi heartland offering some sort of ‘Hindutva Lite’ like ‘Coke Lite’ will only end up in being ‘Congress Zero’.

“Those who are suggesting that the answer to the party’s woes in the Hindi heartland is to become more like the BJP in ‘majority- appeasement’ are making a cardinal error: if the voter is presented with a choice between the original article and a pale imitation, he will choose the original every time,” said Tharoor.

“The beauty of Hinduism is that we have no Pope to lay down the law, no imams issuing fatwas as to what constitutes true beliefs, no single sacred text from which deviations are impermissible. There is no such thing as a Hindu heresy,” he added.

Tharoor, while speaking to PTI, ahead of his book – The Hindu Way: An Introduction to Hinduism – launch said that those in power are propagating is not Hinduism in any true sense, but a ‘grotesque deformation’ of a glorious faith, which they have converted into a narrow-minded political tool to serve purely political and electoral gains.

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had also voiced his concern and raised the issue of leadership in the Party and suggested internal elections for the senior leadership position.

“The urgent appointment of an interim President followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility of the Congress nationwide,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor had said that the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) leaders have urged the senior leadership of the Congress and particularly Congress Working Committee (CWC) to urgently follow the wishes of the Congress President.