Thiruvananthapuram: Following his letter in response to the notice from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over his alleged praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the KPCC has decided not to take action against senior party leader Shashi Tharoor.

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran said, “Tharoor’s explanation was found to be satisfactory.” Reacting, Tharoor tweeted, thanking the party and said, “I am grateful to all those who have stood by me but will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Thanks Muneerji and Munnavar Sahib for your support. I am relieved that KPCC have accepted my reply & this unfortunate & unnecessary episode is over. I am grateful to all those who have stood by me but will be making no further comment on this matter. https://t.co/P3pQCIszni pic.twitter.com/s5F95NTEmK — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 29, 2019

Tharoor has sent a strongly worded letter to Ramachandran in response to the controversy. A daily quoted contents of the letter in which Tharoor said, “Who on earth can credibly accuse me of a ‘volte face’,” adding, “find me one leader from our state who has made 10% of the effort I made to study, research, anticipate and oppose the Modi Government”.

KPCC had sent a notice to Tharoor, asking for an explanation after party leaders and workers approached with complaints against Tharoor’s “Modi praise”. Congress MP TN Prathapan had also written to party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi, seeking action against Tharoor.

Former KPCC president and Kasargode MP K Muraleedharan had said, “Those who want to praise Modi can go and join BJP.”

In his response, Tharoor wrote, “Modi has done little worth praising. But he has been effective in raising his vote percentage across India from 31% in 2014 to 37% in 2019, and as a party which stayed at around 19% in both elections, we in the Congress need to make an effort to understand why.”

Reports have called Tharoor’s letter as probably his most hostile yet to the state leadership. Reportedly, leaders were not happy with Tharoor’s language.