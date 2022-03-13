New Delhi: Former Union minister and actor Shatrughan Sinha will be Trinamool Congress’s candidate from Asansol constituency for the Lok Sabha bypoll, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann to Take Oath as Punjab CM on March 16; Swearing-in for Cabinet Ministers on Later Date

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Mamata Banerjee confirmed that former Union minister and singer Babul Supriyo will be TMC's candidate from Ballygunge Vidhan Sabha seat for Bengal bypolls. "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!," Mamata Banerjee posted on Twitter.