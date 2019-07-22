New Delhi: Former Member of Parliament and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has backed Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the president post which was earlier vacated by Rahul Gandhi after taking the responsibility of electoral failure in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“It’s my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party President to lead ahead. It will be a shot in the arm, a booster for the Congress party in particular & political parties in general,” Shatrughan Sinha tweeted.

Sinha, referring to the Sonbhadra incident and Priyanka’s approach, said that she displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances.

“She is a role model of a true dedicated leader. Other political parties should learn and follow her too,” he tweeted.

determination, commitment & courted arrest with a smile. Her being in custody was uncalled for. She displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances. It’s my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party President to lead ahead. It will be a shot in the arm — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 22, 2019

He also evoked the Belchi incident when Indira Gandhi had visited the village, where Dalits were massacred, on an elephant to express solidarity with the victims.

“Yesterday/day before the timely involvement by the most popular, bold, dynamic leader of Congress #PriyankaGandhi for #SonbhadraMassacre was reminiscent of the late and great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days, she had travelled on an Elephant,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh had also backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the post of party president. Singh said that if anyone is elected Congress president from outside the Gandhi family, the grand old party will split within 24 hours.