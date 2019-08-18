New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day Speech made from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that the speech was “extremely courageous, well researched and thought-provoking”.

Sinha said, “Since I’m famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon’ble PM that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug’19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought-provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country.”

Former BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha has long been a vocal critic of BJP both online and offline, often infuriating senior leaders. He has time and over attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was high time that “a new, better leadership” took over. He joined the Congress earlier this year.

On Friday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hailed Narendra Modi’s vision over population explosion, eliminating single-use plastic and respecting wealth creators.

“All of us must welcome three announcements made by the Prime Minister on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators and shun single-use plastic,” he had said in a series of tweets. “Of the three exhortations, I hope the Finance Minister and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the Prime Minister’s second exhortation loud and clear,” the former Finance Minister added.