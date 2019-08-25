New Delhi: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha ‘returned to form’ on Sunday, posting a series of tweets questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current state of the economy, just days after praising the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech.
The actor-turned-politician started his Twitter thread calling the current economic slowdown everyone’s talking point right now. He continued by asking the Prime Minister, “Don’t you think we should do something about it?”
The former BJP leader became the latest public figure to openly express concern over the grim economic situation in the country, that has seen India’s growth rate slow down in the past three consecutive quarters, losing its status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China. According to government data, unemployment is at its highest since 1970.
The automotive sector saw car sales plunge 31% in July, while India’s largest biscuit maker Parle warned earlier this week that it may have to lay off up to 10,000 workers if the government doesn’t cut sales taxes.
To make matters worse, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 5.8% in the final quarter of 2018, down from 6.6% in the previous quarter.
Taking note of the crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of measures to boost the economy. A day earlier, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of government thinktank Niti Aayog had called the current situation an ‘unprecedented issue’, saying that the government needed to take steps which are ‘out of ordinary.’
In April, Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress after years of openly criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while being a member of the saffron party. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib, but lost to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.