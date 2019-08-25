New Delhi: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha ‘returned to form’ on Sunday, posting a series of tweets questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current state of the economy, just days after praising the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech.

The actor-turned-politician started his Twitter thread calling the current economic slowdown everyone’s talking point right now. He continued by asking the Prime Minister, “Don’t you think we should do something about it?”

Sir, the economic slowdown clearly seems to be everyone’s talking point right now…..Don’t you think we should do something about it?

Financial institutions and markets are in a churn, private sector businesses have become apprehensive and even common households are looking up — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

to your government to salvage a situation that has now adversely affected several key sectors and industries – from agriculture to automobiles, soaps to shampoos, and textiles to even biscuits…..

Production cut backs and layoffs have become norm of the day with Textiles, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

Aviation, Automobile, Non-Banking Finance and consumer goods industries hurting the most. The ripple effects of this slowdown has spiked the unemployment rate to over 6%, an all time high in 45 years…..over 30 million people are jobless! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

A grim testimony of the economic situation is Parle G’s decision to layoff over 10,000 people from its workforce due to declining consumer demand of the biscuits that we all grew up eating!….the cookie has indeed started to crumble! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

The Indian Aviation industry is reeling under its worst meltdown ever…..these are just nibbles of the snowballing effect. What caused this mess?Demonetisation? GST? Policies?

We keep pondering….but we also know that you, Honourable Prime Minister Sir, are the Hero — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

who will save this economy…..

Please propose a detailed roadmap/structural stimulus package to revive a volatile and struggling economy.

If you believe that champions from across the country and people like me can be of any assistance to help you achieve this goal, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

we’re more than happy to help! I am reminded of a very popular Kishore Kumar song…."Aane wala pal, jane wala hai, ho sake to isme, zindagi bitado, pal jo ye jane wala hai"……there is still hope, and we know it will get better! Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 25, 2019

The former BJP leader became the latest public figure to openly express concern over the grim economic situation in the country, that has seen India’s growth rate slow down in the past three consecutive quarters, losing its status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China. According to government data, unemployment is at its highest since 1970.

The automotive sector saw car sales plunge 31% in July, while India’s largest biscuit maker Parle warned earlier this week that it may have to lay off up to 10,000 workers if the government doesn’t cut sales taxes.

To make matters worse, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 5.8% in the final quarter of 2018, down from 6.6% in the previous quarter.

Taking note of the crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a slew of measures to boost the economy. A day earlier, Rajiv Kumar, chairman of government thinktank Niti Aayog had called the current situation an ‘unprecedented issue’, saying that the government needed to take steps which are ‘out of ordinary.’

In April, Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress after years of openly criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while being a member of the saffron party. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib, but lost to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.