Shatrujeet Kapoor Takes Charge As new DGP of Haryana, Succeeds PK Agarwal | Know About Him

The Haryana Government has appointed Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the new Director General of Haryana Police (DGP); the IPS officer has succeeded PK Agarwal who retired on Tuesday. A formal ceremony was held in Panchkula.

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor New DGP, Haryana - Pic by Haryana Police

New Delhi: The Government of Haryana, on Wednesday, has appointed Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the new Director General of Haryana Police (DGP Haryana). An IPS officer of the 1990-batch, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor has taken charge from PK Agarwal who has retired after completing a two year term.

An hour after the orders for the same were issued by the Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor took charge as the State’s new DGP in a formal ceremony that was held at the Police Headquarters of Haryana, in Panchkula. Kapoor’s term will begin from now and will continue for a minimum of two years.

UPSC Empanelment Committee Shortlisted Shatrujeet Kapoor

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was among the three IPS officers who were shortlisted for this post by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee. Apart from Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, the shortlisted officers were Muhammad Akil from the 1988 batch currently serves as the Director General of Prisons in Haryana and Dr. Ramesh Chandra Mishra from the 1989 batch who is the CMD of Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor | Know About Him

As mentioned earlier, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor is from the 1990 batch; he previously served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, is said to have been in the good books of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar and was the leading contender for this position among the shortlisted officers.

During his tenure as the Vigilance Chief, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor had resolved many cases around corruption and had earned praises and appreciation from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). His appointment was approved by the Chief Minister on Tuesday and then his file was signed by the Home Minister, Anil Vij, today morning.

Role Of A Director General Of Police

Director General of Police (DGP) is the highest designation or rank of a police officer in a state of union territory in the country; the DGP is considered as the head of police force for the entire state or UT. Responsible for the administration of police throughout the state, the DGP serves as an advisor to the state government in matters related to the police force.

