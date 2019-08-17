Seoul: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leaders including Shazia Ilmi confronted some Pakistan supporters who were raising Anti-Modi and Anti-India slogans in South Korea.

Shazia Ilmi, on the incident, said that they were in Seoul for United Peace Federation conference as a delegation of Global Citizen Forum and were on the way to their hotel after meeting Indian envoy at the embassy when they heard such slogans.

#WATCH Seoul, South Korea: BJP and RSS leaders including Shazia Ilmi confront Pakistan supporters raising anti-Modi and anti-India slogans pic.twitter.com/z4zzC5VHSG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

“On our way to the hotel, we saw an aggressive protest by an unruly crowd carrying Pakistani flags and calling all kind of names to India and our PM,” said Ilmi.

“They kept saying Modi terrorist, India terrorist. We just felt it’s our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our PM,” she added.

Pakistan has been vehemently opposing India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating into two Union Territories.

Yesterday, Pakistan and China were isolated at the closed-door meeting with regard to the Kashmir issue as the security council called for a bilateral solution of the issue, a call which was echoed by the 10 non-permanent members who were also a part of the meet.