New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to express her anguish over attempted bullying of her daughter. Giving a befitting reply to her daughter’s bullies, Irani wrote a post on Friday on the social media platform, attaching a selfie of her and claiming strongly on the post, “She is Zoish Irani and I am proud to be her mom.”

Narrating what her daughter had to go through after she posted a picture of her on Instagram, Smriti writes, “I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bullied in her class, Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. (sic)”

Smriti lists down her daughter’s accomplishments in the second half of the post, and signs off vowing not to bow.

“Then I realised my act just supported the bully. So, Mr Jha, my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want to, she will fight back,” said Smriti at the end of the post and then signed off.

Irani initially deleted the picture because she was moved by her daughter’s tears. Smriti reluctantly acceded to her wish.

It is apparent that Smriti was unhappy removing the picture from the social media platform, though she removed it initially; eventually, she decided against it. Re-posting the picture, she said her daughter will fight back.

The post went viral on social media with more than 64,000 likes late in the evening. Instagram users are praising Smriti for standing up for her daughter.