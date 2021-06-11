Jaipur: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday dismissed claims made by BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi that she had spoken to him about joining the ruling party “Rita Bahuguna Joshi claimed that she had spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She does not have the courage to speak to me,” Pilot told reporters during a protest organized by the Congress in Jaipur against fuel price hike. Notably, Joshi had told a TV channel that she had spoken to Pilot about joining the BJP. Also Read - Instagram Sticker Shows Lord Shiva Holding Wine Glass & Phone, FIR Filed For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Earlier last year, Pilot had openly rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and after a month-long political crisis, the party high command assured him of resolving the issues raised by him and formed a committee. The Pilot camp, however, says that the issues are unresolved and nothing was done by the committee.

Meanwhile, in the protest outside a petrol pump in the Sanganer area today, Pilot targeted the central government over inflation and hike in fuel prices.

“Economic slowdown, inflation and unemployment have hit the country hard during the coronavirus pandemic. People have lost jobs and labourers are not getting wages,” he said, asking Prime Minister Modi to roll back his decision on vaccination and announce free inoculation for all under pressure from Congress.

“It is very sad that lakhs of people died, dead bodies were thrown in rivers and every family struggled with the coronavirus, and in such a situation, the government is not taking any step to control inflation and instead, increasing fuel prices,” Pilot added.

Furthermore, Pilot exuded confidence that the Congress and other opposition parties will be successful in mounting pressure on the Centre over inflation and fuel price hikes.

(With PTI Inputs)