New Delhi: While the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Veteran and former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj saddened the whole nation, L K Advani wrote an emotional condolence message reminiscing her warm and compassionate nature.

“I do not recall a single year when she missed my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday,” wrote Advani.

He said that Sushma Swaraj was someone who he has known and worked with the beginning of her illustrious innings in the BJP.

“When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party – in fact, a role model for women leaders,” he added.

He said that it was an irreparable loss for him and that he will miss her presence immensely.

Advani was in tears today when he visited Swaraj’s residence along with his daughter Pratibha to pay homage.

Swaraj’s mortal remains were brought to BJP headquarters and the cremation is scheduled for 3 pm.

Leaders from across the party lines condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing poor health conditions.