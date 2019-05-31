New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman for “shattering glass ceiling” as she became the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.

“Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means,” the Peoples Democratic Party president tweeted.

Sitharaman took over the charge of the Union minister of finance and corporate affairs at the North Block in New Delhi on Friday. She became the first full-time woman Finance Minister, who will present Modi 2.0 government’s maiden Budget that should look to take out the country from slowing growth, create jobs, attract investments and tackle banking sector woes.

Sitharaman’s first day in office was greeted by GDP growth rate slowing down to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March quarter, slower than even China, and unemployment rate rising to 45 year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Before she took charge of the Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, she drove to the official residence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley, who had opted out of the second term of Modi government on health grounds.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP, Sitharaman was the full-time woman Defence Minister in the Modi government’s first term and in the second term she has been tasked with managing the Finance portfolio, which is considered the most important in the functioning of government after Home and Defence.

Prior to this, Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, held additional charge of Finance Ministry in 1970-71.

Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Sitharaman, 60, is considered to be a protege of Jaitley.

She had handled the Minister of State for Finance and MoS (independent charge) of Commerce Ministry when the Modi government came to power in 2014. Subsequently, in September 2017, she was appointed as Defence Minister of India. Even then, her predecessor in the ministry was Jaitley, who was handling the portfolios of Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs.

Indira Gandhi also held the additional charge of Defence portfolio in 1970s.

Minister of State in the finance ministry Anurag Thakur also assumed0 charge.

(With PTI inputs)