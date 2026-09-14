‘She wants followers’: Gurugram hit-and-run suspect Kalyan Bainsla’s lawyer pins blame on biker

Defense lawyer blames Instagram biker "Rebel Wheels Sia" for Golf Course Road crash in Gurugram, claiming client Kalyan Bainsla fled in self-defense.

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(photo credit, instagram/rebelwheels_sia)

Gurugram Hit-And-Run case: A collision between a car and a motorcycle on Golf Course Road has triggered a legal dispute between an Instagram rider and the driver’s legal team. The rider, “Rebel Wheels Sia”, alleged the car pursued her group, with occupants acting aggressively and appearing drunk before the collision. The defense lawyer for accused driver Kalyan Bainsla denied the claims, stating Bainsla swerved to avoid a footpath, adding, “The mistake was not on our part… He fled in self-defence” to avoid possible lynching.

What is accused driver’s lawer saying on Gurugram hit-and-run case?

A woman biker in Haryana’s Gurugram has alleged that a car repeatedly followed her before hitting her motorcycle and fleeing the spot, leaving her shaken and raising concerns over road safety in the city. The rider, who identifies herself as Sia and operates the Instagram page ‘rebelwheels_sia_’, uploaded footage of the incident on social media and described what she said happened before the collision.

What happened in the Gurugram hit-and-run case?

According to Sia, the incident occurred on Sunday while she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike along Golf Course Road with members of her biking group.

In the video, she alleged that the occupants of a car had been following her from the beginning of the ride. She claimed that the people inside the vehicle behaved aggressively and attempted to get close to her motorcycle. Sia said she asked the occupants to maintain a safe distance, but instead, they allegedly asked her to stop. She also claimed that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The rider said she continued moving ahead in an attempt to prevent the car from cutting her off. A friend riding behind her also tried to intervene by positioning his motorcycle in a way that prevented the car from repeatedly coming alongside her.

Despite this, Sia alleged, the car continued following her. She claimed that at one point, the driver attempted to cut across the path of her motorcycle, resulting in a collision. The impact knocked Sia off her bike, while her motorcycle was dragged several metres along the road. The car then reportedly left the area.