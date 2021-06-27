New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy and get themselves inoculated soon. Addressing his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, PM Modi hailed the feat of most vaccination doses administered in a single day on June 21 at the start of the new phase of inoculation under which all adults are being given free jabs. Also Read - After PM Modi's Meet With J&K Parties, Centre Invites Ladakh, Kargil Leaders on July 1

In his broadcast, he also paid tributes and remembered the contribution of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died earlier this month. Singh died in a Chandigarh hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He also lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same disease.

Mann ki Baat Highlights:

Seeking to make people shed vaccine hesitancy, Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and counselled them to take the vaccine amidst their doubts about the exercise. He noted that both he and his nearly 100-year-old mother have taken both doses of the vaccine, and asked people not to believe in rumours and trust science and scientists. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols,” he said. With the Monsoon approaching, Modi also stressed on water conservation. Modi also shared the struggles and triumphs of Olympics-bound Indian athletes and said that people must not build any pressure on these sports persons but “cheer for India”. “Every athlete who is going to Tokyo has worked hard. They are going there to win hearts. It must be our endeavour to support our team and not put pressure on the team,” he said.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

(With agency inputs)