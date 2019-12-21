New Delhi: A special CBI court in Mumbai has rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora case, stated news agency ANI on Saturday. Notably, Indrani Mukerjea had filed the petition owing to her deteriorating health condition.

The court observed that there is no change of circumstances since November 18 when her last bail plea was rejected by the special CBI court, the agency’s counsel Manoj Chaladan had submitted, as per news agency PTI. Besides, it must be noted that the latest plea was Indrani Mukherjea’s fourth attempt to seek bail.

While arguing for the fourth bail plea, Indrani’s lawyer Tanveer Ahmed, as quoted by news agency PTI, had said, “Her medical condition is severe, deteriorating and aggravating. The path is not towards a cure…The path is towards deterioration.”

Citing the opinion of medical experts on the inevitable deterioration in Indrani Mukherjea’s health, Ahmed requested the special court to grant her bail. Ahmed was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Medical experts have opined the infirmity with the lady is of an irreversible condition…So, deterioration is something which is inevitably going to happen.”

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the bail plea by stating that there was no evidence of Indrani Mukherjea’s deteriorating health condition.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani, Indrani’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Indrani’s former driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighboring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s then-husband, is also an accused in the case. According to investigators, Indrani’s opposition to Sheena’s relationship with Rahul, Peter’s son from an earlier marriage, was the possible motive behind the murder apart from financial disputes.

