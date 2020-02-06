New Delhi: In a significant development to the Sheena Bora murder case, Bombay High Court has granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea on Thursday. While hearing the matter, Justice Nitin Sambre granted him bail on a surety of Rs 2 lakh and the Bombay High Court observed that there was no evidence of his involvement in the crime.

Sheena Bora case: Peter Mukerjea has been granted bail by Bombay High Court. pic.twitter.com/vUW27wROJB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

“When the incident took place, the applicant (Peter Mukerjea) was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail since more than four years and has recently undergone a bypass surgery,” Justice Sambre said.

The Bombay HC also asked Peter Mukerjea not to contact his daughter Vidhi, son Rahul Mukerjea and other witnesses in the case since the case is ‘subjudice’.

As per updates, Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the Sheena Bora killing case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is also the main accused.

The CBI had earlier stated that Peter Mukerjea along with Indrani Mukerjea and her previous husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora.

Sheena Bora who was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship, allegedly killed on April 24, 2012. The whole matter come to limelight in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them dispose of the body, was arrested in another case.