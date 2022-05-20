New Delhi: Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive who was accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, was all smiles as she walked out of Byculla jail in Mumbai after spending over six years in there. Days after Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court to finalise bail conditions, Indrani Mukerjea was released from the prison as she furnished a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh on Friday, her lawyer said.Also Read - Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Notice to CBI, Maha Govt on Indrani Mukerjea Bail Plea

Speaking to media after being released from jail, Indrani Mukerjea said: “I am very happy”.

“I am just going home…Empathy and forgiveness…I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. I have learned a lot in the jail,” Indrani Mukerjea said.

Indrani Mukerjea is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. While granting her bail, the apex court observed that Mukerjea was in prison for a long period and the trial was not likely to get over soon.

Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks. She can be released in the meantime as soon as she submits a provisional cash bond for the same amount, the judge said in the order.

Advocate Sana Raees Shaikh, her lawyer, said the CBI court passed the order around 4 pm and within an hour paperwork related to bail was completed. “She will walk out of jail (Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai) tomorrow,” Shaikh added. Mukerjea must surrender her passport before the special court and not leave India without the court’s permission, the judge said in the order. The court also directed Mukerjea not to contact any of the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. She must attend the trial and not seek any adjournments, it said.

“If there is any breach of the above conditions, the prosecution shall be at liberty to apply for cancelation of bail,” judge Barde said in his order. “The accused is ready to furnish cash bail provisionally. She may be released on bail upon furnishing the cash bail bond,” the order said.