New Delhi: In a massive twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, former INX media executive has written a letter to CBI, claiming that her daughter is alive. In her letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, Mukerjea said that Bora is alive and is residing in Jammu-Kashmir, India Today reported. Besides, she has also filed an application before the special CBI court, which is expected to come up for hearing soon.Also Read - Over 35 Inmates Including Indrani Mukerjea Test Positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Byculla Jail

Indrani Mukerjea has been lodged in Byculla jail in Mumbai. She was arrested in August 2015. Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012.Bora was born out of Mukerjea’s previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in the neighboring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being a part of the murder conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea had got married in 2002 and were granted divorce by a family court in Mumbai in October 2019.