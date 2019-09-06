New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday filed an FIR against Kashmiri activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news in adverse to the Indian Army. The FIR was lodged based on a criminal complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastav who had sought the arrest of Shehla Rashid for the aforesaid reason.

An FIR was registered against Shehle under Indian Penal Code sections 124-A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Notably, Rashid on August 18 had tweeted, “In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and “interrogated” (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area.”

“Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc,” she added.

Soon after, the social media went agog over her ‘unverified’ claims since Rashid later said that she will provide evidence backing her statements when the concerned authorities initiate a probe into the matter.

The Army dismissed her allegations while terming them “baseless”.

“Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news is spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population,” the Army had stated.

On August 22, Shehla Rashid, spotted at the Jantar Mantar protest over the abrogation of Article 370, said, “I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry, I will give the evidence then.”

Her response came to the questions asked over the veracity of her claims that the Indian Army is torturing local men in Kashmir in the wake of striking down Article 370 of the Constitution.