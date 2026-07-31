Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP after years as national spokesperson, removes party name from X bio: Report

There has been no official confirmation from either the BJP or Poonawalla regarding the reasons behind his resignation beyond the reported reference to personal reasons.

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Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP after years as national spokesperson, removes party name from X bio: Report

Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where he served as the party’s national spokesperson, according to reports. As per a CNN-News18 report citing sources, Poonawalla submitted his resignation to the BJP leadership and cited personal reasons for stepping down. The party has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

The development has also sparked attention on social media after Poonawalla updated his profile on X (formerly Twitter). His bio no longer mentions the BJP. However, he continues to describe himself as a “lifelong follower” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonawalla joined the BJP in 2017 after leaving the Congress following a public disagreement over the party’s presidential election process. Soon after switching parties, he was appointed as the BJP’s national spokesperson and became one of its prominent television debaters.

There has been no official confirmation from either the BJP or Poonawalla regarding the reasons behind his resignation beyond the reported reference to personal reasons. More details are expected once an official statement is released.