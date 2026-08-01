‘Modiji, learn from Rahul’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s fresh swipe at PM’s critics | WATCH

A former BJP spokesperson reacted to PM Modi’s video, where the Prime Minister said he had 'forgiven' the young protesters who targeted him with abusive remarks during the recent Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation.

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Shehzad Poonawalla attack PM Modi critics following his late night selfie-style Instagram video. Image Credit: shehzadpoonawalla/Instagram

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics, saying that he had ‘failed’ to become a proper dictator.

Taking a sarcastic dig at critics who accuse PM Modi of being dictatorial, Shehzad Poonawalla said Modi has “failed” in that role because he has shown restraint instead. In an Instagram video, he highlighted Modi’s response to those who allegedly targeted him, constitutional authorities and his late mother, saying the Prime Minister forgave them and referred to them as ‘mischievous’ kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Poonawalla (@shehzadpoonawalla)

The remarks came in reference to PM Modi’s July 31 night video, where he said he chose to “forgive” those who hurled profanities at him during the recent Gen Z-dominated protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party. The demonstrations had also resulted in pressure on education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who later stepped down.

Also Read | “Not only me, my mother was also abused”: PM Modi drops another selfie video, urges nation to forgive those who targeted him at Jantar Mantar

Poonawalla urges taking inspiration from the Congress

Poonawalla urged PM Modi to take inspiration from the Congress Party and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Despite reportedly leaving the BJP, Poonawalla has remained a vocal supporter of Modi. He contrasted the Prime Minister’s gesture of ‘forgiveness’ with what he described as the approach of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“Rahul Gandhi is a descendant of Indira Gandhi, of (Jawaharlal) Nehru. Learn from him what’s real dictatorship, what’s real Emergency,” Poonawalla said, referring to the Congress leader’s grandmother and her father, both ex-PMs, and to the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by Indira as PM. “Look at their history!”

Also Read | ‘Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya…’: Dipke takes another swipe after PM Modi’s fifth Instagram video

Poonawalla cited several past instances, including the Anna Hazare movement of 2011-12, to make his point. He also referred to recent police cases in Congress-ruled Kerala and Telangana linked to social media posts and student demonstrations.

“These Left liberals, all their hopes, you have ruined them,” Poonawalla, who has been with the Congress in the past, further said. He again addressed PM Modi and concluded the video, “You are unable to be a dictator. You have failed.”