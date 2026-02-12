Home

Unconstitutional, cancel it: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina shares first reaction on national election

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has claimed of alleged irregularities in voter rolls during the Bangladesh election.

Bangladesh election: In a big global development, Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shared her first reaction. Alleging that the elections were unconstitutional, the former PM has demanded “cancellation of this voterless, illegal, and unconstitutional election”. Apart from these claims, Hasina also claimed of alleged irregularities in voter rolls. Here are all the details you need to know about what Sheikh Hasina has said about the recent Bangladesh national elections.

What Sheikh Hasina said on Bangladesh elections?

“Today’s so-called election organised by Yunus, who took power through illegal and unconstitutional means, was essentially a carefully planned farce. Disregarding the people’s voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the constitution, a deceptive election was arranged without the Awami League and without voters,” Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her statement.

Gratitude from the People’s Leader Sheikh Hasina to All Citizens, Including Mothers, Sisters, and Minority Communities, for Rejecting the Farcical Election of the Murderous-Fascist Yunus

“From the evening of February 11, this farce began through the capture of polling centers, gunfire, the widespread use of money to buy votes, stamping ballot papers, and taking agents’ signatures on result sheets. From the morning of February 12, voter turnout in most polling centers across the country was extremely low. Many polling stations in the capital and other parts of the country were completely empty of voters,” she further said in her statement.

What are the demands put up by Sheikh Hasina’s Aawami League?

The cancellation of this voter-less, illegal, and unconstitutional election The resignation of the murderous-fascist Yunus. The release of all political prisoners, including teachers, journalists, and intellectuals, and withdrawal of all false cases. The revocation of the suspension on Awami League activities. The holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government to restore the people’s voting rights.

How has India reacted to Bangladesh national election?

As far as India is concerned, India opted not to send official observers to avoid any perception of interference despite receiving an official invitation from Dhaka to monitor the proceedings, a report by ANI news agency said.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We did receive an invitation for sending Observers, we have not sent our Observers to Bangladesh to observe the elections.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.