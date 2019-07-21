New Delhi: Three-time Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours on Sunday in presence of top leaders.

Thousands of men and women paid their respects to the veteran Congress leader before her mortal remains were taken to the Nigambodh Ghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Delhi CM at her residence on Saturday.

PM @narendramodi paid tributes to the former CM of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit Ji. pic.twitter.com/tVyP8WI1hp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 20, 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi were among those who paid homage to Dikshit at the party headquarters in the heart of the national capital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Raj Babbar were among others who joined the emotionally charged crowds.

Dikshit’s body was transported in a van with a Congress flag hoisted on top. Her sister Rama sat with the body. The van read, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega Sheila ji ka naam rahega”.

Many other Congress leaders and activities followed the van in cars and two-wheelers.

Earlier in the day, her mortal remains were brought to the Congress headquarters from her residence at Nizamuddin in south Delhi.

Sheila Dikshit (81) breathed her last on Saturday after she suffered two heart attacks in the day with the second one around 3:30 PM proving to be fatal. She died at 3:55 PM.

The Delhi government has announced two-day mourning.

With IANS inputs