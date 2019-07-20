New Delhi: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today at Escorts Fortis hospital, was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, serving for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

Sheila Dikshit, the daughter-in-law of Congress leader and former Home Minister Uma Shankar Dikshit, represented Kannauj Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh from 1984-1989.

She also served as a Union Minister in Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, first as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and later as a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

In 1998, she became the Chief Minister of Delhi and remained in power till 2013.

During her term, she was known for the vast networks of metro and flyovers that connected the city.

After losing Delhi to current Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, she became the governor of Kerala in March 2014.

Dr. Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis informed that Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. But at 3:15 pm she again suffered a cardiac arrest after which she was put on the ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully.

Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr. Seth for the past few years. She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.