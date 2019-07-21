New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Sheila Dikshit’s children, condoling the death of the former Delhi CM and veteran Congress leader. Addressed to Dikshit’s son Sandeep and daughter Latika, Gandhi, in her letter said that late Congress leader brought “grace, humanity, wisdom, and excellence to everything she did.”

“I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it,” Gandhi wrote. Furthermore, she spoke of her husband and late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s regard for Dikshit and even developed a close relationship with her.

“I came to share my husband’s regard for Sheila ji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her,” the letter read.

Recalling her memories with Dikshit, Gandhi said they had worked closely together during the years she was Chief Minister of Delhi, the state Congress chief and Secretary of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Gandhi also showered praise on Dikshit for her ‘tremendous achievement’ and ‘dedication’ to tranform the national capital. “She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy,” Gandhi noted.

The UPA chairperson added,”She (Sheila Dikshit) brought grace, humanity, wisdom and excellence to everything she did. And with what courage and loyalty she served the Congress party, till the end! I pray that you find the strength to bear your loss.”

Last night, Gandhi had visited Dikshit’s residence to pay her tributes. Her body has been kept at her residence in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Gandhi also met the deceased’s sister Rama Dikshit and expressed her condolences.

Dikshit, a three-time Delhi Chief Minister (1998-2013), passed away on Saturday afternoon following a cardiac arrest at Fortis hospital. She was 81.