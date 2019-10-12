New Delhi: Former Congress MP and Sheila Dikshit‘s son Sandeep Dikshit had written a letter to Delhi unit in-charge P C Chacko accusing him of the sudden demise of his mother. These allegations will be looked into by a Congress disciplinary committee comprising senior party leaders AK Antony, Sushilkumar Shinde and Motilal Vora.

It must be noted that the letter was written soon after the three-time Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit passed away on July 20. As per a report, sources claimed that Chacko had informed Sonia Gandhi about the contents of the letter after which she referred the matter to the disciplinary committee.

“I have communicated the letter to Congress president Sonia Ji for her information,” stated Chacko as quoted by news agency PTI. Having received the letter three days ago, Chacko immediately communicated the same to the Congress chief.

On July 21, Sheila Dikshit was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours in the presence of top leaders. She breathed her last on July 20 at 3:55 PM after she suffered from two heart attacks on the same day with the second one at around 3:30 PM proving to be fatal.