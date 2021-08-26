New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a fresh order and directed to shift erstwhile promoters of Unitech- Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra from Tihar Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Jail immediately. The Supreme Court also expressed displeasure over the way they are allegedly operating from Tihar Jail in the national capital.Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Other Tollywood Actors Summoned By ED In Drugs Case

The Supreme Court also ordered that the two accused – Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra will not be provided any additional facility in the Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Jail.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that two reports of Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and connivance of Tihar jail staff in flouting the orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some serious and disturbing issues.

It directed that Delhi Police Commissioner personally hold inquiry forthwith about the conduct of Tihar Jail staff with regard to Chandras and submit the report to the court within four weeks.

Making a startling revelation in the Supreme Court, the ED said it has unearthed a secret underground office here which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.

The ED which has been investigating money laundering charges against the Chandras’ and Unitech Ltd, said in its report that both Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody meaningless as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials and disposing of properties from inside the jail in connivance with the prison staff there.