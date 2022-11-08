Shillai Assembly Election 2022: Can Congress Repeat Its 2017 Performance In Himachal’s Prestigious Seat?
In 2017, Harshwardhan Chauhan of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Baldev Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4125 votes.
Shillai Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Shillai Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, the Shillai Constituency will go to polls on November 12 and the results will be announced on December 08. Shillai Assembly Constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.
HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
CANDIDATES FOR 2022 ASSEMBLY ELECTION- SHILLAI CONSTITUENCY
- Naathu Ram Chauhan(Aam Aadmi Party)
- Suresh Kumar ( Rashtriya Devbhumi Party)
- Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan (Indian National Congress)
- Baldev Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)
SHILLAI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Harshwardhan Chauhan
|INC
|Winner
|29,171
|52.09%
|4,125
|Baldev Singh
|BJP
|Runner Up
|25,046
|44.72%
|Mani Ram
|SWAP
|3rd
|850
|1.52%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|475
|0.85%
|Kedar Singh Jindan
|BSP
|5th
|463
|0.83%
SHILLAI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Baldev Singh Tomar
|BJP
|Winner
|23,455
|83.00%
|1,918
|Harshwardhan Chauhan
|INC
|Runner Up
|21,537
|83.00%
