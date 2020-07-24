New Delhi: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced a full lockdown in Shillong from July 26 to July 29, in the view of the increasing number of cases across the state. Around 71 COVID clusters have been identified in Meghalaya, which will now undergo aggressive random testing. As the tests are on, the government wants to seal off Shillong so that there are no imported or exported cases. Also Read - From Weekend Lockdown to Complete Shutdown, These Districts Have Taken Strict Measures to Contain Coronavirus | Check List

The government has identified these clusters in 11 districts as "vulnerable" to the COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. "After considering the present situation, we have decided to undertake random testing in 71 clusters and conduct the tests in an aggressive manner to prevent community spread of the disease," he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Meghalaya climbed to 558 with 24 more people testing positive for the disease on Friday. The state now has 466 active cases, while 87 patients have recovered from the disease and five died of it.

The minister said there are around 30-40 villages in a cluster and the random testing will be conducted using antigen test kits.

The state government has declared seven villages in West Jaintia Hills district, six in East Jaintia Hills, the block II of Lumpynngad area in the city and the BSF camp in Umpling area in East Khasi Hills, as containment zones after new COVID-19 cases were reported from these localities.