Lockdown Extension News Today: Looking at the rapid rising cases in coronavirus, a number of districts administrations of various states have either extended the lockdown or imposed fresh total shutdowns for the next few days to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Many other districts have already announced total shutdown from last week. The move to announce complete lockdown was taken after a spurt in corona cases was reported in these cities and districts.

During the lockdown period, shops and business establishments will remain closed. Only essential services will be allowed to function.

Pune

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district. The lockdown restrictions will come into effect from July 13 midnight and will end on July 23.

The lockdown period between July 13 and July 18 will be stricter, wherein only milk shops, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate. However, emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown.

Thane

The district administration has imposed complete lockdown in Thane district with minimum exemptions till July 19. The restrictions will come into effect from July 13.

The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced the extension for Navi Mumbai. Apart from this, a total lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipal corporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, has been extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi till July 22.

Shillong

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government announced a two-day total lockdown in Shillong from July 13 as the state reported the highest single-day spike of 97 COVID-19 cases. During the lockdown, the entire city and its surrounding areas shall remain under curfew till 6 AM on July 15.

As per updates, the state reported 97 new cases, taking the total to 333. There are 236 active cases in the state at present.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

Authorities on Sunday ordered a partial lockdown in Srinagar by designating over 60 containment zones amid a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week. The lockdown will be imposed in 68 containment zones of the city from Monday and no movement would be allowed in these areas without permission.

The city has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases over the past one week. The total number of positive cases has reached 1,611, out of which 1,075 are active.