Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 04, 2026

Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 04, 2026

Shillong Teer Lottery Today Results: January 04, 2026 - For the latest Shillong Teer lottery winning results, keep following India.com

Shillong Tee Results

Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for January 04, 2026 2025

Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional archery-based game that is deeply rooted in the culture of Meghalaya. It enjoys immense popularity across eastern India, especially in West Bengal and the Northeastern states. The Shillong Teer results are officially declared every day at 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM, except on Sundays.

Notably, the game is legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act and continues to attract a large number of participants. All the latest updates regarding Shillong Teer winning numbers are regularly published on India.com.

Shillong Teer 1st and 2nd Round Winning Numbers for Shillong Teer Lottery

Shillong Teer Results – First & Second Round

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

First Round Winning Number: XX

Second Round Winning Number: XX

Shillong Teer Previous Results (2025)

Shillong Teer Previous Result Dates FR SR 26-12-2025 XX XX 25-12-2025 31 33 24-12-2025 53 23 23-12-2025 55 98 22-12-2025 61 23

For the latest Shillong Teer lottery winning results, keep following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games may be addictive. Players are advised to play responsibly. The information provided here is for informational purposes only. India.com does not endorse or promote lottery activities in any form. Stay tuned for the latest Shillong Teer Result updates for 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.