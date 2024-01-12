Top Recommended Stories

Shillong Teer Lottery (12-01-2024) 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON- Check Winning Number- LIVE Updates

The first and second round results will be updated here at India.com.

Updated: January 12, 2024 12:14 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shillong LIVE Results 2024
Shillong Teer Lottery Result- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Today (12-01-2024) 1st and 2nd Round Results OUT SOON: In the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer isn’t merely a game but rather an intrinsic part of the local customs that draws a diverse crowd. Thanks to the active contribution from numerous clubs fostered by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer thrives. It’s more than just a game; its distinct features have led to its recognition as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Essentially, Shillong Teer is more than a favored source of entertainment; it’s a practice that brings joy and enriches the lives of Meghalayan people.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • Jan 12, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 12, 2024: With ticket prices ranging from a minimal Rs 1 to Rs 100, it comfortably accommodates anyone, regardless of their budget. You’ll know if lady luck has smiled on you by watching the live Shillong Teer Lottery broadcast on Meghalaya Television or by visiting the official site of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at 4 and 5 PM during the weekdays and Saturday.

  • Jan 12, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 12, 2024: Shillong Teer Lottery in Meghalaya is a game of luck and enticing rewards that captivates many. Participating is as easy as buying a ticket from any of the numerous outlets spread across the state, ensuring there’s one within reach for everyone.

  • Jan 12, 2024 12:11 PM IST

    Shillong Teer Lottery Results Today: January 12, 2024: Welcome to India.com. All updates related to the Shillong Teer Lottery will be shared here.

